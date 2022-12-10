Hrithik Roshan Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena At Red Sea Film Festival. Watch

Hrithik Roshan in a still from the video. (courtesy: HrithikRules)

Hrithik Roshan, who was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival, has actively been sharing pictures from his stay there (more on that later). The actor is trending big time for a video from the festival, in which he can be seen dancing to his track Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Hrithik Roshan's impromptu dance performance sans music got a huge shoutout from the audience. Needless to say, the video went viral in not time and was curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media.

Meanwhile, the actor shared these pictures of his OOTD for the Red Sea International Film Festival. No caption needed.

The Red Sea International Film Festival hosted several delegates from the Indian film industry this time. Other than Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film at the festival.

On the work front. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.