Viral: Hrithik Roshan Singing Ek Pal Ka Jeena With Mika Singh At New Year's Party

Mika Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mikasingh)

Highlights Mika Singh shared a glimpse from Rakesh Roshan's New Year's party

"Had a wonderful party with bro Hrithik Roshan," he wrote

"Thank you Rakesh Roshan for throwing such an amazing party," he added

Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, hosted an amazing New Year's party and a video from their celebrations is going crazy viral on social media because, because, because it features Hrithik singing a song from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Mika Singh. The now-viral clip, shared by Mika on his Instagram profile, features the duo singing Ek Pal Ka Jeena together at the New Year's bash. That's not it. In the video, Hrithik Roshan can also be seen performing the signature step from the song. Sharing the video, Mika Singh wrote "Happy New Year. Had a wonderful party with bro Hrithik Roshan, Zayed Khan, Karan Bawa and Rakesh Roshan. Thank you Kuku Bawa Saab and Rakesh Roshan for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!"

Check it out here:

A few hours before sharing a glimpse from Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan's party, Mika Singh teased his fans about celebrating New Year with the War star. "Bringing in the New year with my bro Hrithik Roshan. Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more! Happy New Year everyone," he wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has worked in several hits in his film career such as Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, in which he shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has not announced his upcoming project as of now.