'How's The Josh Is Not Just A Line Anymore. It Is An Emotion,' Says Uri Actor Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: /vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, feels that the dialogue "How's the Josh?" from the film Uri, which went insanely viral is not merely a line, it is an "emotion." On Saturday, Vicky shared an extensive note on his Instagram profile, in which he thanked his fans for all the love and wrote: "It's not just a line anymore." In his post, the 30-year-old actor talked about how people from all walks of life send him "How's the josh?" videos and added, "It's not just a line anymore... I get so many "How's the josh?" videos from you all every day, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places."

Later in is post, Vicky wrote how the fans have helped in turning the mere dialogue into an "emotion," which he will cherish for the rest of his life. "From people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym. From conference meetings to marriage ceremonies, from a 92-year-old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... From our jawaans to the armed forces. It's not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... An emotion so strong and special, I'm going to cherish for life," read an excerpt from Vicky Kaushal's post.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt, with the dialogue "How's The Josh?" imprinted on it. Vicky signed off the note saying, "Thank you everyone. "Is pyaar aur samman ke liye tahe dil se shukriya."

Uri: The Surgical Strike has not only garnered lots of love from fans, it has also performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film has earned close to Rs 170 crore within three weeks of its release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film's cast includes Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in pivotal role.

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Masaan, for which he received many accolades. Vicky has also featured in films like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.