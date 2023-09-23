How Zeenat Aman's 'Glam Team' Takes Her From 'Aunty To Amazon'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: thezeenataman )

Ever since veteran actor Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, there hasn't been a single dull moment for her fans. The Don star, who can often be found sharing anecdotes about her personal and professional life, did nothing different on Saturday. Sharing some pictures of herself from shoots and sets, Zeenat Aman revealed that she has been bedridden for the last 10 days due to a "horrible flu" and now has a "manic week of work" ahead of herself. Sharing the pictures, Zeenat Aman expressed her wish to give her fans a glimpse of "what goes on behind the scenes."

She wrote, "I've been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days, and now I have a manic week of work ahead! But before I dive into it, here's a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes."

Talking about her transition from "aunty to amazon" with a little help from her "glam team," Zeenat Aman continued, "My glam team takes me from aunty to Amazon; I do my homework; I hold my poses; I check Instagram; I drink lots of coffee; and I count the minutes until I can get back into my kaftan."

The 71-year-old actress signed off the post by writing, "On another note, the majority of my directors and DOPs this year have been women. And I'm still not over the joy of having so many phenomenal women running set. Take a bow, ladies. You do me proud."

Her post received big love from her Nafisa Ali, who wrote, "Looking lovely my beautiful friend."

This is what Zeenat Aman posted:

In another post from earlier this month, Zeenat Aman talked about the “drama that went on behind the scenes” of the song Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal, from the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Directed by Raj Kapoor, Satyam Shivam Sundaram also starred Shashi Kapoor. It was released in 1978. Zeenat Aman revealed that when Raj ji [Raj Kapoor] narrated the dance sequence of Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal to her, the actress “burst into a flood of tears.” Zeenat Aman was convinced that she would “make a fool” of herself and “sink the entire film.” But Raj Kapoor was at her rescue. Sharing a still from the film featuring herself and Shashi Kapoor, the veteran star wrote, “Shashi [Kapoor] ji and I in a still from the song Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal. Giant mushrooms, pink clouds, bellowing smoke, enormous flowers, sexy outfits, otherworldly props…this fantasy song sequence from Satyam Shivam Sundaram went the whole nine yards. I'd go as far as to call it something of a psychedelic trip!”

Zeenat Aman revealed that “Raj ji [Raj Kapoor] was an aesthete to the core and was known for working with some of the most beautiful performers from the south - the likes of Vyjayanthimala and Padmini [Kolhapure]. He also had a taste for classical dance and had conceptualised this entire song with that in mind.”

She continued, “But this was my first film under the RK [Raj Kapoor] banner, and I was not a classical dancer by any stretch of the imagination. When Rajji narrated the sequence to me, I burst into a flood of tears! I was convinced I would make a fool of myself and sink the entire film. Through hiccups and sobs, I explained my predicament to him. Rajji laughed. 'What will I do with you convent girls and your two left feet?' he exclaimed.”

See the full post below:

Zeenat Aman is all set to make a comeback with Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, alongside Shabana Azmi.