International Yoga Day 2025: Perform These Yoga Poses At Work Today For Better Health

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated every year on June 21st, was declared by the United Nations in 2014 to recognise the global importance of yoga in promoting holistic health. Rooted in ancient Indian tradition, yoga blends physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation to nurture both the body and mind. Its importance lies in encouraging people across the world to embrace a healthy and mindful lifestyle, regardless of age, background, or fitness level even in modern, fast-paced environments like workplaces. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga poses you can try at work for better health.

Yoga poses you can perform at work

1. Seated cat-cow stretch (desk cat-cow)

Sit on the edge of your chair with feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands on your knees.

Inhale, arch your back, lift your chest and chin toward the ceiling (Cow Pose).

Exhale, round your spine, tuck your chin to your chest and pull your belly in (Cat Pose).

Repeat slowly for 5–8 rounds.

2. Seated spinal twist

Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor.

Place your right hand on the back of your chair and your left hand on your right thigh.

Inhale, lengthen your spine.

Exhale, gently twist your torso to the right.

Hold for 5 breaths, return to centre, and repeat on the other side.

3. Neck rolls

Sit tall in your chair with shoulders relaxed.

Drop your chin toward your chest.

Slowly rotate your head in a clockwise circle.

Complete 3 slow rolls, then reverse direction.

Be gentle and move with the breath.

4. Chair pigeon pose

Sit upright in your chair.

Cross your right ankle over your left knee, forming a figure-4.

Keep your foot flexed to protect your knee.

Gently lean forward to deepen the stretch.

Hold for 5–8 breaths, then switch legs.

5. Seated side stretch

Sit tall with feet flat and spine straight.

Raise your right arm overhead.

Gently lean to the left while keeping your hips grounded.

Hold for 5 breaths, feeling the stretch along your right side.

Come back to centre and repeat on the other side.

These office-friendly yoga poses take only a few minutes and can make a big difference in how you feel physically and mentally throughout your workday.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.