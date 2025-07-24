How Vaani Kapoor Reacted To Not Being A Part Of <i>War 2</i>

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War by Siddharth Anand, which was led by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2 has only Hrithik Roshan returning from the previous cast, and is joined by Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Vaani Kapoor recently reacted to not being a part of War 2.

What's Happening

Vaani Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix series Mandala Murders. She recently responded to questions on not being a part of War 2.

Speaking to podcaster Siddharth Kanan, she said, "No, I wish them the best. I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War. It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team."

Tiger Shroff's onscreen character dies in War, referring to it humourously, Vaani Kapoor added, "Me, Sid (director Sidharth Anand), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I'm coming back too, my friend!"

War 2 is produced and distributed by Yash Raj Films. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14, 2025.

About Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor plays the role of an investigative officer in Mandala Murders, co-directed by Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran.

This crime thriller series highlights a slew of ritualistic killings that take place in the town of Charandaspur. These are connected to some secret society and long-buried prophecies that are centuries old.

Surveen Chawla and Vaibhav Raj Gupta also play key roles in Mandala Murders.

In A Nutshell

Vaani Kapoor had a hilarious reaction to not being a part of War 2. The actress is gearing up for the release of her next series, Mandala Murders. As for War 2, it is all set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.