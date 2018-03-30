How Sonam Kapoor Is Prepping For The Zoya Factor "I look forward to meeting Anuja Chauhan soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film," said Sonam Kapoor

48 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonam Kapoor plays the protagonist in The Zoya Factor New Delhi: Highlights "I've read the book and absolutely love it," said Sonam She is yet to begin shooting for the film Sonam's film will release in May next year The Zoya Factor is a film based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has films like The Shaukeens and Tere Bin Laden to his credit. Sonam Kapoor, who absolutely "loves" the book, said in a statement that meeting the creator will help her understand the character better. "Anuja Chauhan has lived with the character and the book for so long and knows it better than anyone else. I look forward to meeting her soon to discuss Zoya before we start shooting for the film," IANS quoted her as saying.



"I've read the book and absolutely love it," added Sonam Kapoor.



A source close to the project revealed that Sonam wants to get a first-hand idea of what went into creating the fictional Zoya from the author herself. "Sonam wants to well prepare for her role in the film, a romantic comedy that touches upon superstition and luck. She is keen on understanding the story and her character in detail from Anuja Chauhan. Since Chauhan has penned the book, Sonam thought it's best to meet her and discuss the book as part of her prep," IANS quoted the source as saying.



Sonam Kapoor co-stars with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. Dulquer, whose second Bollywood film this will be, tweeted to say that his film will Sonam Kapoor "is really special for me!"

Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018



Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which released last month, remains Sonam Kapoor's last film so far. Her upcoming films include Veere Di Wedding, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the Sanjay Dutt biopic.



Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor hits screens on April 5, 2019.



(With IANS inputs)





