How Shilpa Shetty Stays 'Positive And Focused' At A 'Low Point' In Her Life

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her clip. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself on Monday

She can be seen practicing Virbhadrasana and Malasana in the clip

"Be your own warrior," she wrote in the caption

Shilpa Shetty, on Monday, shared how she manages to stay "positive and focused" when she is at a "low point" in her life in an Instagram post on Monday. Shilpa's post arrived after she resumed working post her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Sharing a clip of herself practicing Virbhadrasana and Malasana, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "'Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!' Whether it's a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It's the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering 'Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening' flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine."

Raj Kundra, who is currently in jail, was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month in a case involving production and distribution of pornographic clips on mobile apps. The Police also clarified that investigations have revealed no active role of Shilpa Shetty. The actress had stopped working for almost a month but returned to sets again last week.

In her post, Shilpa Shetty also listed the benefits of Virbhadrasana and Malasana and added: "While the Virbhadrasana helps strengthen and stretch the thighs, calves, ankles, arms, shoulder, and back muscles; it also improves body posture, focus, balance, stability, and is great for circulation and respiration. On the other hand, Malasana opens your hips and groin, stretches your ankles, hamstrings, back, and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture. Concluding the routine with the dynamic hip opener strengthens and stretches hip flexors and reduces tightness in your lower back and hip region. Playing the Atharvaveda: Shanti Sukta or the chant for peace makes it a complete package for the mind, body, and soul. Start slow and gradually move from one asana to the next. Time to prove, 'Yoga se hi hoga'."

After the arrest of her husband, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement on social media addressing "a lot of unwarranted aspersions" cast by media on her. An excerpt from her statement read: "The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity 'Never complain, never explain'. All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary."

On Sunday, she posted pictures of herself from the sets of Super Dancer 4 and wrote: "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2.