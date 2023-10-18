How Sameera Reddy Made Her 'Sassy Saasu Garba Ready'

Sameera Reddy shared this image. (Courtesy: SameeraReddy)

Sameera Reddy's plus-one for Instagram reels is her mother-in-law Manjri Varde. The duo are immensely popular on Instagram for their entertaining reels. With the advent of the festive season, Sameera treated her Instafam to new pictures. Sameera shared some pictures with her mother-in-law where she helped her to get ready for Garba. Garba is a popular Gujarati dance. In the first picture, Sameera can be seen making a quirky face while posing with her dressed-up sasuma (mother-in-law). Manjri Varde was dressed in a vibrant ensemble. She matched her outfit with black boots. In another picture, the duo can be seen smiling their heart out. Sameera Reddy looked pretty in a pink ensemble. Sameera had a special note for the last slide of the post. In the slide, Manjri Varde can be seen walking in style.

Sameera wrote in the caption, "Getting Sassy Saasu Garba ready is not easy people. P.S, Don't miss pic 4." The Internet was quite impressed with Manjri Varde's style statement. A user wrote, "Damn ...age is hottt!" Another user wrote, "Both of you are the glue that holds family together." Another user wrote, "OG Divas be like Thissss Thumkas and Boots are a GujjuGrungeGarba Thingggggg. Joyous Navratri to You'll." Take a look at Sameera's post here:

Here's a post that Sameera shared some time back. The funny reel shows how Sameera trying to convince her mother-in-law for babysitting. Sameera wrote in the caption, "My Maska Maro-ing is not working." Take a look:

Another reel where the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo left the Internet in splits. Sameera wrote in the caption, "These Instagram effects just don't work." Take a look:

Sameera Reddy is known for movies like Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi Number 9211, Ashok, to name a few. Sameera married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on 21 January 2014. Sameera's Instagram posts have initiated a conversation among her followers and she has found a new fanbase, courtesy this photo-sharing app. Sameera Reddy spreads the messages of body positivity, sporting grey hair through her posts.