How Ranveer Singh Ended Up In A Hospital Due To <i>Lootera's</i> Climax, Reveals Anurag Kashyap

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has really been a game-changer for Ranveer Singh. From industry colleagues to fans, the actor has been flooded with praise. Now filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the actor's dedication, which was present right from the beginning-particularly recalling an incident from the 2013 film Lootera, where Anurag Kashyap served as a producer and dialogue writer.

What's Happening

Anurag Kashyap told MissMalini, "We hear stories about Dhurandhar and how Ranveer and Arjun Rampal injured each other during shoots, which shows their dedication. But during Lootera, Ranveer went to great lengths to capture authenticity."

He continued, "In the climax, where his character is shot, he secretly clipped himself on the stomach to feel the pain. This led to him being taken to hospital. Despite the discomfort, he did not inform anyone and continued working until he was unable to move."

As for Anurag Kashyap, his latest stint was in acting as he featured in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.

About Lootera

Lootera is set against the 1950s backdrop. The romantic drama tells the tale of a charming young man, Varun Shrivastav (Ranveer Singh), who has a chance encounter with an aspiring young writer, Pakhi Roy Choudhury (Sonakshi Sinha). What starts as a pleasant love story soon turns grim as Pakhi discovers that the man she loves, aka Varun, is actually a conman.

Lootera explores the themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal and deception. It is touted to be one of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's finest performances. The movie is loosely based on the 1907 short story The Last Leaf by O. Henry.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, all reprising their roles in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has been breaking records ever since. The Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 7.15 crore across 12,418 shows on Thursday, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

With Thursday's collection, the film's gross box office collection stands at Rs 1,255.33 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 1,048.42 crore. On the same day, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 410.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,665.23 crore.

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