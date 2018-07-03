How Netflix's Sacred Games Bettered Nawazuddin Siddiqui As An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games (Courtesy YouTube)

How excited are you about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new web-series? Netflix original series Sacred Games also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte but what separates Nawazuddin's role from theirs is that he plays the antagonist in the eight-episode series. When asked if starring in a series is a deviation from mainstream acting, Nawazuddin told IANS: "The script was written with a lot of details and because the story told in eight episodes, which means an eight-hour show. As an actor, I got a chance to go close to the character." Nawazuddin plays criminal mind Ganesh Gaitonde, who plans to blow up Mumbai in the series. "It has a much nuanced portrayal on-screen. It has not only given me a chance to go deeper into the character but also explore the possibility to work on a scene better," he added.







Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has experienced the digital space with his projects like Defence Of Freedom and Carbon, appears to prefer Netflix over other content streaming hubs as it has an international appeal. "Since the digital platform is quite open to people these days, many are coming in the business and making shows. Some of them are good, and some are sub-standard. But Netflix has maintained a quality. As we all know, the level is of international quality and it caters to the global audience," PTI quoted him as saying. But how does that help Nawazuddin better himself as an actor? "So when we are acting, we know that we have to bring our best game on the table," said the actor.



When Nawazuddin was asked if he's aiming to garner global audience with his web series, he said: "As an actor, I just did my work, and wherever I get a chance to do good work, I will do that. It is upto the film - if it is travelling to festivals and reaching out to the global audience. But for me, it is another good opportunity to deliver my best." Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for films like Badlapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Raees.



