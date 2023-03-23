How Mouni Roy And Ekta Kapoor Wished Smriti Irani On Her Birthday

Image was shared by Mouni Roy . (courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress Mouni Roy wished her former Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star and Union Minister Smriti Irani on her 47th birthday. Sharing a delightful picture with her "Smriti Di", the Brahmastra star wrote a heartfelt message, hailing Smriti Irani for her many accomplishments. "Happy birthday my dearest Smriti di. Wishing you a year filled with blessings, laughter & fabulousness! You're an inspiration to us all; dependable, strong, and always standing up for what you believe in. Your accomplishments and intelligence are unmatched. Keep shining bright and inspiring us all with your incredible aura. Here's to another year of being fabulous and taking the world by storm. I love you," Mouni Roy's post read.

Take a look at the post:

Apart from Mouni Roy, producer and friend Ekta Kapoor also wished Smriti Irani on her special day. Sharing a video consisting of many selfies and pictures of the Union Minister, Ekta Kapoor had this to say about her "peer". "Happie birthday you shining star !Have a super birthday What do I say to woman who I knew as a girl except how far we have come ! She shines bright cause she emits her light to world and hides her dark !U know I'm exhausted to find old pics so the few new ones on repeat but for all the years spent together as peers and friends here's a toast to one more !May you rise and rise. Happie birthday and Jai Shree Krishna,"

Take a look at the post here:

About a month ago, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar attended the reception party of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle in Mumbai. Other attendees to the party included Ekta Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Shah Rukh Khan, to name a few.

Sharing some pictures from the event, Mouni Roy wrote: "Congratulations Shanelle and Arjun...Wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di." In the comments section, Smriti Irani wrote: "See you soonest."

Mouni Roy and Smriti Irani go back a long way. Mouni played the role of Smirti Irani's daughter in the hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Before entering politics, Smriti Irani featured in the famous show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani has also been part of shows like Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh.