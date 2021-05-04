Milind Soman Spent '36 Hours Without Gadgets.' A Watermelon Was Involved

Milind Soman posted this video. (Image courtesy: @milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a video of his workout session on Instagram

In the video, Milind can be seen using a watermelon as his workout prop

He had recently recovered from COVID-19

Milind Soman, who recently battled COVID-19, is currently spending time with nature to aid his complete recovery. The actor-model has also been posting regular updates on social media to share details of how he has been recuperating. In his recent Instagram post, Milind gave us a glimpse of his exercise routine and his mantra to stay away from stress. In the video, he can be seen using a whole watermelon as his workout prop. There is also a picture where the 55-year-old is seen planting a kiss on his favourite fruit. Moreover, Milind has now declared Sunday as a gadget-free day. In the caption, he wrote, "Sunday is now designated as no phone day. 36 hours without any gadgets is refreshing. And stress-free."

The note further reads, "Stress is known to weaken the immune system, so try to stay away from things that stress you out unnecessarily. Along with stress management, a little bit of exercise and simple food go a long way to keep you healthy and your immune system strong."

Hinting at his watermelon workout, he added, "Even if you mix up your exercise with your food!"

In his previous post, we can see the Bajirao Mastani actor exercising with a pair of mudgars. Although he did not reveal details about this workout routine, Milind announced that he would be ready to donate plasma within the next 10 days.

Along with physical health, the international level swimmer has always spoken about the importance of mental well-being. "When talking about health, mental health is the most important. Meditate," he wrote in one of his throwback posts.

Milind Soman admitted to having found solace in nature during his recovery period. Sharing a selfie, he confessed, "Back to social distancing in the wild. enough of cities for the moment! I've had my tryst with covid, don't want a repeat. I know people who haven't stepped out of their houses in over a year, don't want that either, so much, much, much better to live in the forest, enjoy the birdsong, and try to grow whatever food is possible. It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home... Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that."

Milind Soman is best known for his work in films such as Chef, 16 December and web shows including Four More Shots Please, and Paurashpur.