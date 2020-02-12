How Madhuri Dixit And Her Pet Pooch Made Sriram Nene's Birthday Extra Special

Inside Sriram Nene's birthday celebrations. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene )

Madhuri Dixit is a doting wife and her latest Instagram entry clearly reflects that. On her husband Sriram Nene's birthday, the 52-year-old actress shared a super cute video on her Instagram profile. The video features Madhuri, along with her pet pooch and the birthday boy. In the video, an excited Madhuri surprises Sriram Nene with a cup cake and some balloons. The actress accompanied the post along with an equally lovely caption that read, "Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life. Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."

Madhuri Dixit stays with her family in Mumbai. She married Sriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. Madhuri frequently shares pictures with Sriram Nene on her Instagram profiles. Check out some of the posts here:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

Last year, Madhuri Dixit made several onscreen appearances. She starred in films such as Kalank and Total Dhamaal. In the box office debacle Kalank, she co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In Total Dhamaal, Madhuri featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others.