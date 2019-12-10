Madhuri Dixit To Make Digital Debut With Netflix Series Produced By Karan Johar

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhiri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has earlier collaborated with Netflix for Marathi drama 15th August, which is her debut project as a producer. Now, Madhuri Dixit will star in a Netflix original. Announcing the news on social media, Madhuri Dixit tweeted: "So excited to be announcing my entry into the digital space! After the success of my first Netflix film production '15th August' and doing the voice of 'Nisha' from Mowgli, here's looking forward to another stellar show!" Take a look:

So excited to be announcing my entry into the digital space! After the success of my first @NetflixIndia film production '15th August' and doing the voice of 'Nisha' from Mowgli, here's looking forward to another stellar show! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 9, 2019

Tweeting about his new project with "the queen of all things beautiful and grace," Karan Johar wrote: "We've got the queen of all things beautiful and grace for an upcoming Netflix original...time to create magic in the digital space with her!"

We've got the queen of all things beautiful & grace for an upcoming @NetflixIndia original...time to create magic in the digital space with her! @Dharmatic_@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/iG7QdJNxy6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 9, 2019

Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have earlier worked together in Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from Kalank, the duo have collaborated in the past for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bombay Talkies and Dil To Pagal Hai.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit made her debut in Bollywood with the 1984 drama Abodh. She has featured in over 80 films, including Lajja, Pukar, Dil To Pagal Hai, Koyla, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Prahaar, Dil, Anjaam and Dedh Ishqiya. In 1985, Madhuri Dixit made her television debut with Paying Guest, in which she played the role of Neena. She has also served as a judge on dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance Deewane.