Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs Mourn The Death Of Make-Up Artist Subhash Vagal

Celebrity make-up artist Subhash Vagal died of cancer on December 6 in Mumbai. He was fondly called Subbu by celebrities. Bollywood stars such as Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit and Pooja Hegde were among the first ones to mourn the death of the popular make-up artist on social media. Katrina shared a picture of herself with Subbu and wrote: "A great loss, so unexpected, cannot believe it... such an incredible talent. The first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots, days, weeks months. It doesn't seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way. He could transform your face and bring out beauty you could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace, Subbu. You will be missed."

Anushka Sharma also shared a set of photos of herself and the make-up artist and wrote an emotional note for him. "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace, Subbu."

Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember of our dearly departed. My most heartfelt condolences to Subbu's family. He was an exceptional artist and there was magic in his hand. We have lost a dear friend. May his soul rest in peace.""

An excerpt from Pooja Hegde's post for Subbu read: "I can't even begin to explain how heartbroken I have been since hearing that this beautiful soul is no more. When I first met Subhash Vagal as a model, he was already a star hair and make-up artist. We were shooting my first portfolio pictures and I told him I was going for Miss India but I have no idea how to use make up and didn't even own any. He simply said, 'Come I'll help you' and came from Dadar to Juhu to help me buy and then teach me basic make-up. I was nobody but thank you for seeing potential in me Subbu... The industry has lost a maestro."

Rest in peace, Subhash Vagal.