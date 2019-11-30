Sooraj Barjatya's Son Devaansh's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl Refresh Hum Aapke Hain Koun Memories

Devaansh and Nandini's wedding reception made way for Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunion of sorts with Salman and Madhuri catching up on old memories

Salman Khan with Madhuri Dixit at Devaansh and Nandini's wedding reception

Celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's elder son Devaansh Barjatya and Nandini celebrated their wedding with a glitzy reception in Mumbai on Friday evening. The star-studded guest list was headlined by Salman Khan, of course, the star of several Sooraj Barjatya films. Devaansh and Nandini's wedding reception made way for a Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunion of sorts with Salman and Madhuri Dixit catching up on old memories. Madhuri and Salman played the quintessential romantic couple in Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 family drama. Joining Madhuri and Salman at the Barjatya wedding was also Mohnish Bahl, who not only co-starred with them in Hum Aapke Hain Koun but has also featured in several Barjatya productions. Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan Bahl was launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan earlier this year. Madhuri Dixit, who arrived with her husband Dr Sriram Nene, was a sight to behold in a maroon saree.

Devaansh and Nandini's wedding reception was also attended by the Khandaan, headlined by Salim Khan. Sohail Khan, Alvira, Arpita and Aayush Sharma arrived together. Also spotted was Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Tabu, who famously starred in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain, patiently posed for the paparazzi. Swara Bhasker, who co-starred with Salman Khan in Mr Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (produced by Devaansh Barjatya), was also part of the celebrations.

The men's corner was well-represented by actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and others.

Raveena Tandon, Rekha and Hema Malini also added star-power to Devaansh Barjatya and Nandini's wedding reception.

Actress Seema Biswas made a rare appearance with her daughter.

The guest-list of Devaansh and Nandini's wedding reception also included Sooraj Barjatya's fellow friends from the filmmaking circle - Subhash Ghai and Mahesh Bhatt - and names like Amrita Rao, Tanishaa Mukerji, Imtiaz Ali and Pankaj Kapur.

