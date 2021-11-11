How Katrina Kaif Practiced For Sooryavanshi Song Najaa With Choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

You don't need to wait for the weekends to groove to your favourite beats. If you want to take inspiration from Katrina Kaif, you better start dancing right away. Why? The actress is setting the dance floor on fire with her dance moves. Katrina's recent Instagram video gives us a glimpse. There we see her busy during her dance practice sessions. Don't you dare to disturb Katrina while she stuns us with her sharp moves. After all, she is quite serious when it comes to perfecting her dance steps. She wrote in the caption, "Why so serious? Could not quite get Ganesh masterji half beat choreography."

Katrina Kaif is currently celebrating the success of her latest number Tip Tip from the film Sooryavanshi. The number was originally featured in the 1994 movie Mohra. Katrina's steps, choreographed by Farah Khan, has won many hearts. Recently, she shared a behind the scenes moment from the shoot of this song. She wrote, "It sure was rainy. Voice of my heart."

This Diwali, Katrina Kaif shared the festive vibes with her sister Isabelle Kaif and mother Suzanne Turquotte. The trio was dressed in ethnic clothes. Given the lights and the beautiful smiles, it's difficult to find a brighter picture of the festivities. Katrina wrote, "Happy Diwali from our family to yours "

Katrina Kaif has been on top of showbiz news headlines, thanks to her role in the film Sooryavanshi. Recently, Akshay Kumar, Katrina's co-star in the film, left a sweet note about working with her on film sets. In the photo, Katrina is smiling with a popcorn tub while Akshay is laughing uncontrollably. He wrote, "This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with Katrina Kaif is always." Katrina replied, "You laughing - me eating."

Katrina Kaif, 38, is a model-turned-actress who has featured in films like Sarkar, Raajneeti, Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang! She'll be next seen in the third film of the Tiger series.