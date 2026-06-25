How I Met Your Mother Alum Recalls Devastating News During Pregnancy

Justene Alpert Trueblood has shared one of the most painful experiences of her life. The How I Met Your Mother actress opened up about ending a pregnancy after doctors discovered that her unborn son had a rare genetic condition.

Alpert revealed that she and her husband, Mason Trueblood, were excitedly preparing to welcome their son and had already started telling everyone about the pregnancy. But that happiness turned into heartbreak when medical tests revealed serious concerns about the baby's health.

According to Alpert, doctors advised her to terminate the pregnancy because of the risks involved. The actress said she felt unprepared for such a difficult decision. By sharing her story, she hopes to shed light on a situation that many families face but rarely discuss publicly.

In an Instagram post, Justene Alpert Trueblood wrote, “On December 22, my happiness, my light, was taken from me. I was pregnant and entering my second trimester. My husband and I were just beginning the rounds of telling our close family and friends and sadly our little tour came to a halt that day.

“Our baby was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease. They needed to rush me to our genetic specialist to confirm the nightmare. He wasn't going to make it to full term. It's hard to swallow this news because I was looking at his little heart beating on the screen. He had the most beautiful profile. He had his dad's nose. I was ready for him. But then they pointed out the fluid, the organs, etc.”

“The specialist spoke to us not only about our baby's condition but the high risks that I would be subjected to as a woman my age. In situations like this I've always been a ‘shoot it to me straight' kinda gal. And then I heard the phrase that I never imagined hearing when we were ready to have a family, ‘We highly recommend that you terminate this pregnancy and we need to do it quickly if so.' Just then the light that was in me blew out. I almost describe the quickness as if you were standing on the side of the road and an F1 car flew by you.”

Justene Alpert Trueblood explained that the days following the diagnosis were painful for them. She said they tried to live the moment they had left with their unborn son during the Christmas holidays. The couple spent quiet time together by taking long walks on the beach with their dog, and supporting each other. When the time came to end the pregnancy on December 29, Alpert said she was filled with grief but tried to stay strong.

“Our son made his way back to heaven so loved and adored already. New Year's Eve was spent quietly, cuddling with Indy on the couch. We were still a strong unit no matter how splotchy we looked from our tears. We didn't try to be strong. We were just us. Husband and wife. Bound by love and faith. My husband, Mason, was literally a husband like no other.

“I didn't plan on this nor knew it was even possible, but I fell more in love with him in the minutes he was holding up alcohol wipes to my nose in Pre Op to try to lessen my nausea as I puked into a tiny green throw up bag,” she added.

Justene Alpert Trueblood's post also featured several personal moments from her pregnancy journey. The videos showed her and Mason Trueblood sharing the happy news with family and friends, including one clip where an ultrasound image was inside a Christmas ornament as part of the announcement. The post concluded with a photo of the couple holding a butterfly.