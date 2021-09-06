How Does One Keep Kids Engaged On A Holiday? Gul Panag Has The Answer

Gul Panag with son Nihal. (courtesy gulpanag)

Highlights Gul posted a new image from Maldives

She is holidaying there with family

"How does one have a good time with kids," she wrote

Gul Panag has actively been sharing posts from her Maldives holiday - one post at a time. Her latest Instagram entry, is all about keeping kids busy during a holiday. She shared a picture with son Nihal and she wrote: "As we settled into the slow life and started unwinding, we encountered the classic question. How does one keep kids engaged on a holiday? How does one have a good time with kids ? (How does one relax and unwind with kids around?) These questions are top of the mind for anyone with kids! And I'm certainly no exception." The actress added, "As much as I value and prioritise family togetherness time, that is why we are here , I'm acutely aware of the toll 'mothering' takes."

Lucky for Gul, she found an answer in the form of a "den." She explained in her caption and added, "And we were delighted (and felt blessed) to discover the Den. A large , in fact, a very large 'play' area for kids comprising among other things a kitchen (where they learn to bake), a Lego room, a music room (with a piano and drum set) , two pools and a water slide! And they have excellent, trained staff."

Sharing her experience, she wrote, "Nihal had an absolute blast atthe Den. He made new friends and even mustered the courage to enter the pool (after over 20 months- he'd forgotten he loved being in the water). A beautiful sunset walk ended the day . The icing on the cake was the dinner by the beach, being serenaded by an outstanding live performance, featuring a local Maldivian singer/ guitarist and a Frenchmen on the saxophone, playing together for the first time that evening."

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018. The actress obtained her private pilot's license in the year 2016.

Gul Panag stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has been a part of films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The former Miss India was last seen in the Anushka Sharma produced web-series Paatal Lok, which streams on Amazon Prime Video.