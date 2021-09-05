Dolphin Spotting, Cycling And Swimming: Gul Panag's Maldives Itinerary Is Too Good To Be True

Gul Panag shared this photo (courtesy gulpanag )

Actress, entrepreneur and adventurer Gul Panag is making the best of her Maldives vacation. And, much to our delight, she is keeping us updated on Instagram about her day-to-day adventures in the island country with her family. Gul Panag's second day brought much respite to the actress as her COVID-19 test results came back negative. Overjoyed, she wrote, "We would now be able to mingle freely at the island resort- without posing a risk to anyone." She was also met with her fair share of surprises in the Maldives. Gul Panag shared that she got to meet an old friend on the second day of the trip. "Our families go back decades, thanks to our common fauji connection," she wrote.

She was also pleased with the "extravagant" breakfast she was treated to and wrote, "There's a cheese room. A salad room. A fruit room. A pastry and cereal room. Also an ice cream room! The biggest challenge is to get Nihal to eat. He's usually amenable to eating at breakfast (probably on account of the overnight fast). I make the most of it and make sure he eats eggs and muesli."

In the photos shared by the actress, the mother and the son are seen enjoying a ride on bicycles, right before they had to rush to a "sunset dolphin cruise". Gul Panag's caption read, "We cycled like mad to make it to the jetty- making it with one minute to spare. Phew. We spotted a great many spinner dolphins. Nihal and his mother are equally excited." Gul Panag also seemed very excited about the cycles as they promote sustainability. She wrote, "Sustainability is not just a talking point. It's a way of life here. And not just cycling."

In the photos, we can see Gul Panag enjoying a refreshing swim in the pool during her stay. That's not all. The family also took some time out for an outing on a kayak. "On our last trip to the Maldives (pre-COVID) Nihal enjoyed being on the kayak," Gul Panag wrote, adding, "He had clearly forgotten. All he wanted was to come back ashore."

Have a look at the fun photos here:

On Gul Panag's first day in the Maldives, she shared another set of pictures. Her caption read, "Coming back to the Maldives is therapeutic at multiple levels. Now more than ever." She also wrote about how her son, Nihal loved taking an outdoor shower and simply running around the villa.

Gul Panag, a former Miss India, was last seen in the web series Paatal Lok.