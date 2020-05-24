How Cute Is This Pic Of Aaradhya Bachchan With Grandmother Brinda Rai?

Brinda Rai with Aaradhya. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights " Our Darling Mommy," wrote Aishwarya

She posted multiple pictures on Instagram

"We love you our birthday girl," she wrote

On her mother Brinda Rai's birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a set of adorable pictures on her Instagram profile. One of the photographs also featured Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with her grandmother. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added an equally cute caption to her post and she wrote: "Our Darling mommy - Doddaaa. We love you our birthday girl. Shine on." The comments section was flooded with wishes for Brinda Rai.

Take a look at Aishwarya's post here:

Earlier this week, the Internet found a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she could be seen the eating a meal with her mother Brinda Rai. Aishwarya could be seen wearing her Miss World crown in the picture.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. She will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.