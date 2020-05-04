Aaradhya Bachchan Thanks COVID-19 Warriors With A Drawing. Can You Spot Aishwarya And Abhishek In It?

Aishwarya shared this photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is a sweetheart. The eight-year-old Bachchan thanked those, who are at the frontline of the fight to curb the spread of coronavirus, with a drawing. Aaradhya made a beautiful drawing, depicting healthcare professionals, essential service providers, teachers, reporters and army personnel with strokes of her brush. She also painted the words "Thank you," as her tribute to the COVID-19 warriors. Adding a personal touch to the drawing, Aaradhya also included Abhishek, Aishwarya and herself in the painting, reminding everyone to "Stay home, stay safe." Aishwarya shared the photo on her Instagram with these words: "My darling Aaradhya's gratitude and love." Abhishek also shared the photo on his Instagram while his sister Shweta commented: "How cute."

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and Aaradhya Bachchan was born in November 2011.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya also made an appearance on Sunday's I For India virtual concert, asking viewers to stay strong during the lockdown. "You are not alone," she told her viewers. Abhishek too was part of the concert and talked about how sometimes the coronavirus outbreak is reduced to memes and jokes.

The country is currently in lockdown mode till May 17. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, ahead of which Aaradhya participated in cheering for COVID-19 heroes along with the Bachchans from their Mumbai residence Jalsa. Aishwarya had shared this snippet on Instagram.

Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.