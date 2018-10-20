How Cute Is Sunny Leone's Birthday Post For Husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber (Courtesy sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone had the sweetest message for husband Daniel Weber on his 40th birthday. The actress shared a quirky photo on Instagram featuring herself with Daniel and she captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to the love of my life! I want you always smiling, being silly and loving life just like this moment in time. You might be a year older but you are young at heart and you still have a sexy body! Hehe I love you so much! Happy Birthday Lover!" The photo shared by Sunny on her Instagram timeline garnered 122,974 likes in less than an hour and is counting.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for over seven years now and are parents to three children - daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. On their seventh wedding anniversary this year, Sunny shared a wonderful message for Daniel on Instagram. "7 years ago, we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us. I can say that I love you more today than I did that day. We are on this crazy journey of life together. Love you so much, Daniel Weber. Happy anniversary," wrote Sunny Leone.

7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us!I can say that I love you more today then I did that day!We are on this crazy journey of life together!Love you so much @DanielWeber99 Happy Anniversary!! pic.twitter.com/mo45C75xq4 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 11, 2018

Time and again Sunny Leone has said that Daniel has always been "considerate and supportive" of her choice of work. "He's been so considerate and supportive. In fact, because he wasn't comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he started working with me and then we started our own company," read an excerpt from her post for Humans Of Bombay.

Sunny Leone started her career as an adult movie star. Reality show Bigg Boss paved her way into Bollwood. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 and featured in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela. She also appeared in special song sequences in Raees and Baadshaho. Her life was recently adapted for a web-series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.