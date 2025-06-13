How BTS Helped Me Learn About Strength, Self-Love, And Restart In Life

What does music mean to you? For some, it is just music - a good beat. For others, it is something deeper. It becomes a companion of sorts that helps you find company when you are alone, comfort when you're hurting, and strength when you need it the most.

For some, it may feel like an exaggeration, but others think of it as a way to find solace, and that's what BTS became for me. They showed me that music not only transcends entertainment, but also transcends language.

Before I dive into my story with BTS and their music, here's a little background for you.

Who Is BTS?

BTS, which is an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan, roughly translates to Bulletproof Boys. The legendary South Korean band includes the leader RM (Kim Nam-Joon), alongside Jin (Kim Seok-Jin), SUGA (Min Yoon-Gi), J-hope (Jung Ho-Seok), Jimin (Park Ji-Min), V (Kim Tae-Hyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook).

The septet was officially introduced in the K-pop industry in 2013 and has since rocketed to global stardom. While songs such as Idol put them on global charts, their fan group - called ARMY - have loved them way before that.

The First Encounter

I first came across BTS in 2016 on a cold afternoon at home when my cousin nudged me to listen to this K-pop band. I didn't know they would become such a big part of my life. At the time, it was casual - a YouTube video here, a song there. I was drawn in by their rhythm, charisma, and of course, the sharp choreography that made my dance-loving heart race.

I didn't know their names, the stories behind the songs, or the language. But the sound, it stayed with me.

Once I started peeling back the layers of their music, I realised that they weren't just a K-pop band. Their lyrics held meaning when I understood the meaning through translation, something deeper than what I used to listen to. Songs like Blood, Sweat and Tears spoke of growth and making choices even in difficult situations.

Year after year, their songs became more relatable and I became a part of their "Universe". They were talking about themes I wasn't used to hearing about in music - self-love, anxiety, burnout, loneliness, and healing.

A Newfound Love And Companion

What began in 2016 as just another music lover chasing good beats, soon became a BTS ARMY who couldn't stop listening to their music. Their each lyric gave me strength through tough times, enouraging to just 'trust myself' and 'love myself'.

An advocate for mental health, BTS has always been vocal about their personal experiences and struggles. Out of their amazing discography, it is difficult to pick one that resonates with me.

In 2018, I lost someone close to me. Grief is hard to deal with as it is, but putting it in words is even harder. Talking about it was not easy, I couldn't openly share what I was feeling. There was this silence that crept in. But BTS's music, oddly enough, kept playing. Their voices filled the emptiness, not as a cure, but as company.

Songs like Paradise and Whalien 52 spoke directly to feelings I hadn't yet figured out how to talk about. "Butterfly" felt like a warm hug.

While their songs didn't promise instant healing, they acted as a way forward - even if it meant inching forward at my own (slow) pace.

The Beginning Of Loving Myself With Each Passing Day

Around the same time of dealing with grief, a health condition that I always struggled with started deteriorating. The condition demanded more rest than I could afford. My job was physically demanding, and there were days when my body just couldn't keep up. While I was always chubby, I gained more weight at the time. I was struggling to make peace with what was going on. I was exhausted, frustrated, and tired.

In those days, BTS songs such as Reflection from their album Wings or Epiphany from Love Yourself - Answer, among others, became my friends who never judged me. Their song Not Today kept me going - "If you can't fly, then run. Today we will survive". That defiance in the face of exhaustion fuelled me.

Mental health awareness and self-love are recurring themes in BTS's music. Their "Love Yourself" series and the "Love Myself" campaign, in partnership with the UNICEF, are examples. A lot of their songs emphasise one's flaws and loving oneself first to be able to love others. Their message was loud and clear. Like many of their fans, I also found BTS at a time when I needed them, probably the most.

While their songs made a difference in my life, their variety show RUN BTS made me laugh when nothing else could. Whether they were failing cooking missions or getting competitive over games, their goofy and genuine side seemed relatable. It brought a sense of joy, which at the time, didn't come easy or naturally to me.

I don't listen to BTS every single day anymore, but I carry their message like mantras tucked away in my soul. BTS didn't fix my life but they made me believe that it was worth showing up for.

Like in his 2018 speech at the United Nations for their #ENDviolence programme to protect children and young people all over the world from violence, RM said, "No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, your gender identity: speak yourself."

After completing their mandatory military service, BTS is preparing to reunite and embark on a new chapter. The septet is set to celebrate the 12th anniversary of their debut in the K-pop industry on Friday (June 13).

The ongoing BTS Festa 2025 marks the group's comeback after their 18-month military service. The theme of the year draws inspiration from the group's 2020 track Zero O'clock. This is a song about healing, resilience and the beginning of something new.

For fans like me, it is much more than a comeback, it's a promise of hope.