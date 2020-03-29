How Bollywood Is Helping Fun COVID-19 Relief

Bhushan Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: bhushankumar)

The entire world has come to a stand-still as everyone comes together to fight the global pandemic of Coronavirus. India has taken a lot of positive steps to control this widespread disease. Last week, PM Narendra Modi called for a country-wide lockdown for three weeks. The PM took it upon himself to start a public charitable trust called 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)', for the many distressed situations such as the Coronavirus, which will protect alleviating the suffering of those affected.

The Bollywood fraternity has come forward and joined hands to offer their support for this cause. Not only have the actors been active in spreading the word about following hygiene protocols and encouraging social distancing, but they have also largely contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.

Just recently we saw superstar Akshay Kumar announce that he has donated Rs 25 crore to the Fund for this cause. The actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others. Taking to his social media account, Akshay shared, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

Along with Akshay Kumar, there was also an announcement made by ace filmmaker, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar that he will also take part in this cause by pledging to donate a sum of Rs 11 crore to the organization founded by our PM. Bhushan Kumar wrote on his Twitter account, "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @Tseries family pledge to donate 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together. @narendramodi".

Apart from these two industry stalwarts, we have several other members from the Bollywood fraternity as well as other cinema streams who are playing an active part in this cause.

Like always, the film industry has come together to make sure that they aid the people of our country in any way that they can. By taking these positive steps, they have also encouraged many others to do the same.

With the help and support of our esteemed film industry members and the government along with the masses, our country, and the rest of the world, will not only fight strongly against the pandemic of COVID-19 but also come out on the other side as winners.

