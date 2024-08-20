Advertisement

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Biopic In The Works: "I Hope This Film Inspires Others"

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019

Read Time: 2 mins
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Biopic In The Works: "I Hope This Film Inspires Others"
The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: yuvrajsingh)
New Delhi:

For all Yuvraj Singh fans, we have exciting news. A biopic is in the works about the life of one of India's greatest cricketers, who is also a cancer survivor. From his battle with the disease to lifting the World Cup, Yuvraj's journey is nothing short of inspirational. According to a report by Variety, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and 200 Not Out Cinema's Ravi Bhagchandka are collaborating to bring this project to life. The director and cast for the biopic are yet to be finalised.

Bhushan Kumar told the publication, “Yuvraj Singh's life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements.”

Ravi Bhagchandka called Yuvraj Singh “a true legend in every sense.“Yuvraj has been a dear friend for many years. I'm honoured that he trusted us to translate his incredible cricketing journey into a cinematic experience. Yuvi is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word,” he was quoted as saying. 

Yuvraj Singh emphasised that he wants the film to “inspire others” to overcome their own challenges. “I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan-ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion,” the cricketer said.

Yuvraj Singh made his debut at the age of 13 when he played for Punjab's Under-16 cricket team. During the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj scripted history by hitting six sixes in a single over against England's Stuart Broad. Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Biopic In The Works: "I Hope This Film Inspires Others"
