Bhushan Kumar Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga Is 'Not Okay' With Memes On Animal: 'I Tell Him Not To Bother'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: SachabhartiyaRW)

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, which earned him a Filmfare award earlier this year, continues to make headlines months after the its release in theatres. In a recent interview, the producer of the movie, Bhushan Kumar talked about the backlash that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial faced and also revealed that the director does not like memes being made on his film. “Sometimes Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not okay with the memes on the film. He replies too much, I keep on explaining to him that he should not bother, it is benefitting our film only. All said and done, the film has become a cult film, everyone is waiting for part 2, we've done Rs 900 crores business worldwide, so people want to talk, let them talk, it doesn't bother us,” Bhushan Kumar told Zoom Entertainment.

About the film still being the talk of the town, the producer said, “So many debates keep happening over the film. Even today, I see somebody or the other talking about it. It's good for us. The moment people resume talking about it or making jokes, it picks up on Netflix again. It comes back in the top 10 list!”

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for his next release Bhaiyya Ji, talked about his opinion on the chatter around Animal. Manoj Bajpayee told Pinkvilla, "I am very clear. If many people disagree or don't like a film, what's wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer's pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie."

Manoj Bajpayee believes that spreading negative words about a movie harms the film's business. He told Pinkvilla, "If you don't want to watch it, then don't. If you disagree with something, it's better not to watch it, but don't create trouble for the movie. You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests."

ICYDK, Animal also won five Filmfare Awards this year including Ranbir Kapoor's trophy in the Best Actor (Popular) category.