How A Bruised Asha Bhosle Sang At A Concert In Her 80s, Recall Her Cabaret Girls Zeenat Aman And Helen

Paying tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, veteran actors Helen and Zeenat Aman remembered the singer whose voice became an inseparable part of their most celebrated on-screen performances.

Asha Bhosle's melodious singing transformed several iconic cabaret numbers, danced to by Helen and Zeenat Aman, into classics. Songs such as Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, and Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai, picturised on Helen, as well as Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, performed by Zeenat Aman, were all sung by Asha Bhosle.

Zeenat Aman and Helen paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer. Zeenat Aman took to social media and penned a long note, along with sharing a photo. Helen visited the singer's residence to pay her final respects and spoke to the media about Asha Bhosle.

What Helen And Zeenat Aman Said About Asha Bhosle

Speaking to the paparazzi outside Asha Bhosle's residence, Helen shed light on how closely her success was tied to the singer's voice. Expressing grief over the loss, she said, "Main jahan hoon unke wajah se hoon. Aur unka intekaal sunke mujhe bohot afsos hui. Bhagwan unko sukhi rakhe." ( I am where I am today because of her. Hearing about her passing has caused me great sorrow. May God keep her at peace.)

Zeenat Aman, in her tribute, recalled how Asha Bhosle lent her voice to several of her most iconic film songs. Beginning her post, she wrote, "I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji's was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya, Do Lafzon Ki, Meri Soni Meri Tamanna, Khatouba... the list goes on. One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along..."

She further spoke about her personal association with the singer and shared a moment that gave her deeper insight into Asha Bhosle's resilience and sense of professionalism.



Recalling an incident from a musical event, Zeenat Aman wrote, "My own association with Asha ji was long and warmly cordial. While she was always very affectionate when we met, I truly got an insight to her character about a decade ago. We were both due to appear at a musical evening in Kolkata, and when Ashaji arrived I was horrified to see that she was covered in bruises and nicks."

Continuing her note, she highlighted the singer's determination and strength despite personal setbacks. She said, "It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day but was determined to keep her professional commitment! Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it's safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired."

Concluding her tribute, Zeenat Aman wrote, "So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade."

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92

The legendary singer breathed her last on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been battling multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.



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