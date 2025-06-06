<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Prediction Day 1: Fourth Biggest Opener Of Akshay Kumar's Career At Rs 20 Crore

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akshay Kumar stars in Housefull 5, the latest entry in the comedy franchise. The film opened in theatres on June 6, with box office predictions of ₹20 crore to ₹24 crore. Despite weak advance bookings, walk-in traffic may boost weekend collections significantly.

Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with Housefull 5, the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise.

After a rather difficult 2024, which saw multiple underperformers like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira and Singham Again, the actor's 2025 also started on a disappointing note with Sky Force failing to draw crowds. While Kesari 2 saw some success, it didn't match Akshay's previous box office highs.

What

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks Akshay's return to the comedy genre.

The film hit theatres on June 6 and is expected to open at around Rs 20 crore to Rs 24 crore nett at the domestic box office.

This would make it his fourth-biggest opening, after Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore) and Gold (Rs 25.25 crore).

Background

Despite underwhelming advance bookings, walk-ins are expected to boost collections throughout the day. According to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, the film's franchise value and family-friendly content could help it gain momentum over the weekend. "It is a comedy meant for everyone and has a franchise value. So the opening day figure will be between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore," he told IndiaTimes.

Compared to Akshay's recent releases, the expectations are significantly higher. Kesari 2 opened with Rs 7.75 crore and wrapped its run at Rs 92 crore, while Khel Khel Mein, which clashed with Vedaa and Stree 2, opened with just Rs 5 crore. If early predictions hold, Housefull 5 will outperform both.

The film is being screened widely, with over 5,000 screens globally. Major multiplex chains are reportedly running up to 18-20 shows per day, and some theatres are showing it 21 times daily.

Morning occupancy was mixed, ranging between 5.5% and 9%, but it is expected to rise during evening shows.

With a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, distributors estimate the film will need to earn around ₹450 crore to break even. Housefull 5 has not been released in multiple languages but has two versions, possibly for technical reasons or edits.

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and others. The story revolves around the chaos following the death of a billionaire aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Tarun Mansukhani, who previously directed Dostana in 2008, returns to direction after over a decade.

In A Nutshell

With multiple underperformers behind him, Housefull 5 can be a potential turning point for Akshay Kumar's box office journey. Whether it will mark a successful comeback remains to be seen over the weekend.