<i>Housefull 5</i>: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Others "Cruising Through The Last Schedule"

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 is near completion. The film has entered its final filming schedule with the entire ensemble cast. Sharing a BTS picture from the shoot, the makers announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. The image featured Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, director Tarun Mansukhani and producer Sajid. Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma and Sonam Bajwa also joined the gang for the group photo. The note attached to the post read, “Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!”

Back in September, the Housefull 5 team celebrated Chunky Panday's birthday in Spain. The actor shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. The montage video began with a group picture featuring Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and, of course, the birthday boy. The clip then shows the cake-cutting ceremony and there is a glimpse of Dino Morea hugging Chunky Panday. There are images of Abhishek and Nargis feeding Chunky some cake. As the film was being shot on a cruise ship, Chunky Panday's caption read, “A Birthday at Sea. The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my face.”

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the comedy franchise. The first part launched back in 2010 and featured Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and the late Jiah Khan in pivotal roles. The other two installments had an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Asin, Rishi Kapoor and Zareen Khan, among others. While the film series introduces new actors in every sequel, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday have been the constant faces of the franchise.

Housefull 4 released in 2019 and saw Akshay and Riteish with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Coming back to Housefull 5, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is set to release in 2025.