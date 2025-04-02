<i>House Of The Dragon</i> Season 3: Production For The Upcoming Season Has Officially Begun

Shooting for the much-anticipated Season three of House Of The Dragon has finally started in the United Kingdom, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The series will consist of eight episodes.

In addition, the show has announced two actors for the new season—Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) has been cast as Ser Roderick Dustin, and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Ser Torrhen Manderly, as per the outlet.

The production also announced its new directors for the season, which include Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new show is expected to debut sometime in 2026.

They join the show's ensemble cast, which includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Based on George RR Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Seasons 1 and 2 of House Of The Dragon became extremely popular after their release. According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episode, higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

The House Of The Dragon showrunner is co-creator Ryan Condal. Also on board is co-creator and executive producer Martin and EPs Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

