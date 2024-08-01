After <i>House Of Dragon</i> Season 2 Finale Leaks Online, A Statement From HBO: "An Unintentional Release"

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about the online leak of the House Of Dragon Season 2 finale. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a set of clips were leaked on TikTok. The finale was slated to premiere on August 4. The makers have also issued a statement in this regard. HBO said the leak happened due to “an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor.” In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO said, "We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max."

A similar leak incident happened ahead of the season one finale of House Of Dragon in 2022. At that time, the entire episode was made available online. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, an HBO spokesperson had said, “It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.” We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

House Of Dragon, is based on George RR Martin's Game Of Thrones book Fire & Blood. The show follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. It takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms, reported Variety.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are part of House Of The Dragon Season 2.

The 10-episode first season of House Of The Dragon aired from August 21 to October 23, 2022.