House Of The Dragon 2 Trailers: An Intense Battle For Throne Between Rhaenyra and Alicent

GOT fans, assemble here for the biggest update. HBO has sparked anticipation with the release of two contrasting trailers for the upcoming second season of House of the Dragon, spotlighting the Targaryen Civil War. The trailers, showcasing Rhaenyra's ‘team black' and Alicent's ‘team green', aim to incite viewers to pick sides in the power struggle. Set after the demise of King Viserys I, the new season will depict the fierce battle for the Iron Throne between Viserys' daughter Rhaenyra (portrayed by Emma D'Arcy) and his wife Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke). Team Black centres on Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon, and their supporters at Dragonstone, while Team Green follows events in King's Landing involving Alicent, her father Otto, and her children King Aegon and Prince Aemond.

House of the Dragon explores the brutal Dance of the Dragons, a turbulent period in Westeros history that left the mighty Targaryen Empire in ruins. Premiering on June 17, the second season arrives two years after the acclaimed debut of the series. Drawing from George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, the show unfolds nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

The promos tease intense confrontations between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen against Alicent and her ally, Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole. Meanwhile, Lord Corlys Velaryon issues warnings to prepare the army against the Hightowers, promising a gripping narrative of Targaryen vengeance following the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys. Enthusiastic users on X shared the trailers, expressing their eagerness for the upcoming season.

For the unversed, House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to George RR Martin's Game of Thrones, set nearly 200 years earlier. The ensemble cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham in pivotal roles. Additionally, new cast members Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale join the ensemble.