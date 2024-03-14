Hope On The Street Trailer: BTS' J-Hope Reflects On His 10-Year Long Dance Journey In Docu-Series

A still from Hope On The Street trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

BTS rapper J-Hope is set to take fans on a global dance journey with his upcoming docuseries, Hope On The Street, premiering on Prime Video on March 27. Accompanying the series is a special album, Hope On The Street Vol. 1, slated for release on March 29. The six-part series will follow J-Hope as he immerses himself in various street dance cultures across different cities worldwide. The trailer offers a glimpse into his encounters with diverse dance styles, including popping in Osaka, locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and neuron in Gwangju, South Korea. The docuseries is a spinoff from J-Hope's long-running digital video series of the same name, promising an intimate and insightful look into his relationship with dance and its influence on his life. Hope On The Streetserves not only as an exploration of dance but also as a personal journey for J-Hope. Reflecting on his roots, he expresses curiosity about the role dance has played in shaping his identity and dreams for the future.

On March 14, J-Hope unveiled the trailer of his docu-series, narrating his story through the lens of his love for dance. The trailer begins with J-Hope reminiscing about how dance kickstarted his career, providing a foundation for his success. As he reflects on his past and present, J-Hope connects with fellow dancers who share their personal perspectives on the art form. Delving into his decade-long journey, J-Hope acknowledges the profound impact dance has had on shaping his identity. He concludes the trailer by sharing that his favourite mantra is 'Just Dance,' echoing the title of one of his iconic songs.

Hope On The Street is slated to premiere on March 28 at midnight IST via Prime Video and TVING. Concurrently, J-Hope's special album Hope On The Street VOL.1 will be released on March 29 at 1 pm IST. Moreover, Hope on the Street Vol. 1 follows the success of J-Hope's previous album, Jack in the Box, which topped World Albums, peaked at No. 4 on Top Rap Albums, and reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Featuring hit singles like Arson and More, the album showcased J-Hope's versatility as an artist. Last year, he released two notable singles: Huh?! in collaboration with fellow BTS member Agust D (SUGA), and On the Street with J. Cole, which debuted and peaked at No. 60 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking J-Hope's highest entry on the chart to date. Having enlisted in the military in April 2023, J-Hope is scheduled to return after completing his mandatory service in October 2024.