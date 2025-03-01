BTS J-Hope Performs <i>Sweet Dreams</i> At First Concert In Seoul Post-Military Enlistment. Watch

BTS member J-Hope kickstarted his first-ever solo tour — Hope on the Stage in Seoul on Friday (February 28). The concert, at the KSPO Dome, was extra special for the BTS Army (the boyband's dedicated fanbase) as the rapper-dancer performed his unreleased single Sweet Dreams.

A video from the musical event was uploaded by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, J-Hope takes the crowd into euphoria with his superb vocals and flawless moves. He looked very much the star of the night in a white blazer and black pants. No, we are not gushing, you are.

Bonus points go to the visual aesthetics: smoky clouds engulfing the stage.

The side note read, “J-Hope's Sweet Dreams first live performance!” Take a look at the video here.

Not too long ago, J-Hope delighted fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses of his Seoul concert on Instagram. “J-Hope Tour. HOPE ON THE STAGE. Seoul. Day1,” he captioned the post.

J-Hope's Sweet Dreams is a collaborative venture with Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel. On February 26, BTS' agency Big Hit Music announced the song's release on March 7. The cover art showcased J-Hope gliding through a sheet of clouds in a blue convertible. Super-cool, isn't it?

J-Hope announced his Hope on the Stage tour in January. He shared a post on Instagram, featuring the schedule. “Finally!!! J-Hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE,” said the caption.

J-Hope is set to perform in Seoul again on March 1 and 2. The pop icon has shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles as well.

That's not all, BTS fans. J-Hope will embark on the Asian leg of his tour in Manila, Philippines, on April 12 and 13. Shows in Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau and Taipei are on the cards too. The boyband member will finally wrap up the tour in Osaka, on June 1.

J-Hope returned from his mandatory 18-month military service in October last year. He received a warm welcome from his teammate Jin.