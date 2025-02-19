J-Hope’s Reaction To Jin’s Birthday Surprise Is Winning Hearts

BTS' J-Hope turned 31 on February 18, 2025. Fans across the globe flooded social media with love, but the real party happened behind closed doors.

In a video making the rounds online, J-Hope walks into a dimly lit room, clueless about what was coming. Suddenly, the lights turned on and an explosion of cheers filled the air. The staff greeted the birthday boy as he looked amazed.

A tiara, a cake that looked almost too good to eat and a stunning bouquet. There was more as BTS member Jin arrived, who seemed to have planned this surprise. Jin shared a warm hug with the birthday boy.

Towards the end of the clip, J-Hope bowed down to thank everyone for their sweet gesture.

Jin later took to Weverse to wish J-Hope a happy birthday in his signature playful style.

In his post, the singer wrote, “Happy birthday…It's your birthday, have you eaten? If you haven't eaten yet, I will buy you spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it is what I like).”

jin weverse post



???? happy birthday hob-ah

it's your birthday, have you eaten ?

— 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 18, 2025

On February 18, J-Hope went live to celebrate his birthday with fans. Things took a funny turn when Jimin and Jungkook unexpectedly joined in. Their surprise visit made the live session even more special for BTS fans.

As J-Hope was thanking fans for their love and support, Jimin suddenly called him, followed by Jungkook. Their playful interruption sent fans into a frenzy.

Last month, J-Hope grabbed attention with his appearance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert in Paris. While his performance was the highlight of the night, a group photo from the event also became a hot topic.

The picture featured J-Hope alongside BLACKPINK's Rose, Katy Perry, John Legend, BIGBANG's Taeyang, and G-Dragon.

Fans couldn't stop talking about how J-Hope and Rose were standing next to each other. The image sparked excitement among both BTS and BLACKPINK supporters worldwide.

J-Hope is all set for his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting with a concert in Seoul on February 28, 2025.