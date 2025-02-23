Honey Singh's Fresh Jibe At Old Rivals Badshah And Raftaar": "<i>Ab Tujhe Comeback Karna Padega...</i>"

Honey Singh has once again taken a swipe at his longtime rivals, rappers Badshah and Raftaar. During his concert in Mumbai, the Millionaire singer openly called out the duo and even dedicated poetry to them. This comes amid their ongoing feud that has lasted for years.

While performing for a packed crowd, Honey took the opportunity to throw a sharp jab at Badshah and Raftaar. Addressing the audience, he said, "Kai log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kai log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi hoga. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge." (Many people say they are my brothers. They also say I will never make a comeback. Then, they started claiming they wrote my songs. Later, they even said they would write my future.)

He then went on to share a couplet dedicated to the duo: "To uspe ek sher sunaaon? Video hoga, uspe tag kar dena. Pichle saal meri taqdeer ne kaiyon ke guroor hain tode. Aur tujhe comeback karna padega..." The audience completed the sentence with him.

The ongoing rivalry between Honey Singh and Badshah has been a topic of much speculation in the music industry. Once part of the same hip-hop collective, Mafia Mundeer, the two rappers eventually parted ways.

Reports suggest that creative differences and ego clashes were at the core of their fallout. Over the years, both have criticised each other in interviews and through their music.