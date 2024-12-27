Honey Singh On Decade-Long Feud With Badshah: "He Spits And Then Licks It Back"

Honey Singh keeps making headlines, courtesy his documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous which is now streaming on Netflix. The rapper-singer recently addressed his decade-long feud with Badshah in an interview with India Today. Reacting to Badshah's reconciliation wish, Honey Singh told India Today, "He is one of those who spit and then licks it back; just watch, he'll flip again."

For context, Badshah paused his performance midway during GraFest 2024 to express his wish to reconcile with Honey Singh.

"There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one person, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that's Honey Singh," he said at the concert.

Honey Singh, who was on a long hiatus due to his addiction, followed by a treatment, has broken his silence recently on Badshah issue at the request of his fans.

When asked about Badshah's peace proposal, Honey Singh said, "People often ask me about my fight, my controversy with Badshah. A fight happens between two people when both are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded."

"It was only this year, in 2024, that I started speaking up, and that too because of my fans. My fans sent me DMs saying, 'Please speak up, this is about our dignity now."

"A man is continuously speaking ill about you.' As a result, he apologised and admitted his mistake. But he is one of those who spits and then licks it back; just watch, he'll flip again. I don't consider people like that to be anything," Honey added.

Badshah and Honey Singh began their careers as part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer. After a public fallout, the two parted ways and often take dig at each other in public.