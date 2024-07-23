Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Star Kim Seon Ho's First Salary As An Actor Was This. It's Shocking

Kim Seon Ho shared this image. (courtesy: seonho__kim)

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho recently recalled his early acting days and the financial challenges he faced. During a conversation on the YouTube channel By PDC, the actor spoke about highlighted his experience as a "role model for 'open-run' actors." Kim explained, "Open-run refers to theatre productions that run indefinitely without a set closing date, such as Rooftop Room Cat and Boeing Boeing. Many actors had already deeply analyzed the characters in these productions, so it was about following those interpretations, making it challenging to find my own take."

He also opened up about the financial realities of being an open-run actor, stating, "The pay is lower. When I was doing the play Sherlock, I only made 18,000 won (Rs 1,086) per show." Despite the financial constraints, Kim Seon Ho fondly recalled the experience, saying, "After paying for car expenses, food, and phone bills, there wasn't much left. But I lived with my parents then and felt good about chasing my dream. Maybe it was a bit naive, but it was more about the joy than the money. It still is, even now."

When asked if his parents disapproved of his career choice, Kim Seon Ho shared, "No, they were actually really supportive. When I told them I wanted to act in high school, they simply said, 'Go for it.' They grew up in a difficult time and didn't have the luxury of chasing dreams. Survival was their main focus."

He added, "Even later on, they never pressured me. They were just thrilled to see me perform." When asked if his parents still attend his shows, Kim Seon Ho smiled and said, "Absolutely. They recently came to see The Pursuit of Happiness, and they were like excited teenagers! So pure and happy."

On the work front, Kim Seon Ho was last seen in The Childe. His upcoming projects include Can This Love Be Translated?, When Life Gives You Tangerines, In the Net and Tyrant. He has also appeared in popular K-dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up, Two Cops, Run On, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Good Manager, You Drive Me Crazy and others.