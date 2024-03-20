Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actress Hong-Ji Hee's Big Reveal: 'I'm Getting Married'

Hong-Ji Hee shared this image. (courtesy: memories_of_jh)

Actress Hong-Ji Hee, best known for her role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha is all set to say 'I do' to her non-celebrity fiancé. The actress, who is all set to exchange wedding vows this month, has shared the exciting news on her social media handle. Hong Ji Hee also revealed that she is now engaged to her boyfriend. Without revealing her fiancé's identity, she described her partner as a "kind-hearted" person. She expressed her happiness for this next chapter in their lives. The wedding will take place in Seoul and will be attended by the couple's close friends and family members.

Hong Ji Hee shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding shoot and wrote, "Hello! Lately, I can feel the spring vibes. Are you all healthy and well? I... want to share good news with everyone. I'm getting married... It's a personal affair, so I'm shy and cautious, but I took courage to write because I really wanted to tell the many important people around me as well as those who showed interest and supported me for a long time."

She added, "My partner is a very warm-hearted and good person who always gives me kind and warm energy. (Komi [Hong Ji Hee's pet] likes him the most.) Although it's sudden news, I hope you all understand with generous hearts... Would it be alright to ask for support and congratulations? I will live as a better human being than before and as an actress who works hard as always. Everyone, please be happy! Thank you for reading!"

Hong Ji Hee, known for her roles in various dramas and musicals, including Unasked Family, Fight My Way, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, is currently preparing for her upcoming KBS2 drama Nothing Uncovered.