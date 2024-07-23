The Tyrant Trailer: Kim Seon Ho And Cha Seung Won In A Battle For The Last Superhuman Gene Sample

A still from The Tyrant. (courtesy: YouTube)

Buckle up, action fans - The Tyrant is about to take you on a wild ride through a gene-drug-fueled frenzy. This four-part chase action-drama centres on the last sample of a superhuman gene-drug from the "Tyrant Program." The trailer begins with a delivery mishap that causes the final sample, which should have been destroyed, to go missing. This sets off a high-stakes pursuit involving a diverse group of individuals, each with their own motives. The makers of The Tyrant recently dropped its trailer.

It kicks off with breaking news about the missing sample, drawing various characters into a fierce competition to secure it. Director Choi, determined to protect the sample, declares, "The Tyrant Program is ours. Forget it." Im Sang ramps up the intensity with his blunt, gun-wielding action, eliminating obstacles with a composed demeanour. In stark contrast, Paul reveals a cruel side beneath his calm smile. Ja Kyung impresses with eye-catching car chase scenes, further amplifying the drama.

The caption read, "The last sample that is gone. Of course, who will take over?".

The Tyrant is set to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on August 14. It stars Cha Seung-won, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Kang-woo and Jo Yoon-su in key roles.

On the work front, Kim Seon Ho was last seen in The Childe. His upcoming projects include Can This Love Be Translated?, When Life Gives You Tangerines, In the Net and Tyrant. He has also appeared in popular K-dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up, Two Cops, Run On, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Good Manager, You Drive Me Crazy and others.