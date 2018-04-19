Homeland Hits Home Run With Season 8. 'That's It,' Confirms Claire Danes Claire Danes of Homeland just confirmed that the show will wrap with the next season

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Claire Danes in a still from Homeland (courtesy clairedanes) New Delhi: Highlights Homeland is currently on season 8 Claire Danes plays Carrie Mathison in Homeland Homeland's season 8 will not begin shooting by end of this year Homeland just confirmed that the show will wrap with the next season, reports news agency ANI. During her interview on a Sirius XM show, Claire Danes responded with the words: "Yeah, that's it" when she was asked to confirm if Homeland is approaching an end with season 8. Claire Danes also said that her character "is under constant duress" because of the nature of her job and that with Homeland season 8, Carrie wwill be ready for a reprieve from that", reported ANI. "She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character," she added.



Homeland is currently on season 7, which premiered in February this year and is expected to wind up later this month.



According to a report in Homeland ending with the next season but is prepared for the closure. Homeland is not expected to begin shooting for season 8 just yet and is said not to begin production by the end of 2018. Owing to its massive popularity and great viewership ratings, the show as renewed for seasons 7 and 8 in 2016 even before season 6 went on air.



Homeland debuted in October 2011 and continues to maintain the number of episodes for each season - 12. Homeland was shifted to the primetime slot of 9 pm third season onwards.



Claire Danes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, co-stars with Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, Morena Baccarin, David Harewood and Diego Klattenhoff on Homeland.





