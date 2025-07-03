"Leave Immediately": Reddit User Claims 3-Year-Old Nephew Received Deportation Letter From US Government

A Reddit post has caught the internet's attention after the user shared what appeared to be an official "Notice of Termination of Parole" from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued to their 3-year-old nephew. Sharing a photo of the letter, the user, unsure and confused about the authenticity of the document, wrote, "This letter seems fake. I don't know what to do". They added that the letter, dated June 20, 2025, was sent to their 3-year-old nephew. The document began with the bureaucratic phrase "Name of the alien..." before moving on to a blunt message, "It is time for you to leave the United States".

The letter stated that the 3-year-old had been granted temporary entry under DHS parole and that the department had now either ended or was ending that permission. It said that "any benefits you receive in the United States connected with your parole - such as work authorisation - will also be terminated."

"You will be subject to potential criminal prosecution, civil fines and penalties, and any other lawful options available to the federal government if you do not depart. DHS encourages you to leave immediately on your own," the letter read.

The letter quickly grabbed eyeballs online, with many users warning the original poster that the letter looked legitimate and that they should seek immediate legal help.

"Yeah it's not fake the letterhead is correct to include the ink colours. I'd consult an immigration attorney if needed or if a US citizen a family lawyer to send a letter to DHS showing proof of US citizenship," wrote one user.

"I've seen these before, they're not fake, it's more like an announcement letting you know what you can do before ICE comes to you," commented another.

Also Read | AI Founder Accuses Indian Techie Soham Parekh Of Scamming Multiple Startups: "Fired This Guy In First Week"

"This is awful and I'm sorry you're going through this. If you were under the CHNV program then yes, your parole is terminated," said a third user.

"It seems fake because you would expect the termination to come from USCIS letterhead and not in a sans-serif font. Unfortunately, I am pretty sure it is legit," one user wrote.

"At first look, I would say it's fake because it looks like something a 4th grader could've written. Sadly, as someone mentioned, we are living in very strange times, and your best bet is to contact a lawyer ASAP," another added.