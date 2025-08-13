Another Hindu Temple Defaced In US' Indiana, 4th Incident This Year

A Hindu temple was defaced in the US city of Indiana earlier this week. The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood City on August 10, according to the temple's official public affairs account. The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the incident, calling it "reprehensible".

In a statement, the consulate noted that the main signboard of the temple was defaced and called for vigilance against troublemakers in the temple area.

"Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".

Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees… — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) August 12, 2025

It added that the consul general also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including the Mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there." The temple administration in its post also said that the act has "strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour."

The Public Affairs division of the socio-spiritual organisation, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, also called the act a "hate crime" and reaffirmed the community's commitment to stand united against anti-religious bigotry.

US Congressman Nick LaLota also condemned the act, stating, "Religiously motivated crimes like these must be condemned and those who commit them must be held accountable. Live and let live!" in a post on X.

"For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour," it stated in a post on X.

This was reportedly the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted. It came just days away from Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on August 16.

In March, the BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by an unknown person in another such incident in the US. At the time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the act "despicable" and urged US law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against those responsible.