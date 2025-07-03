Ahead Of July 4 Celebrations, US Agencies Warn Of "Lone-Wolf" Attacks

As cities across America prepare for massive July 4 gatherings, federal authorities have sounded the alarm over potential security threats from lone-wolf attackers and unauthorised drone activity. In a joint threat assessment released ahead of Independence Day, agencies, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), say the most likely danger comes from individuals or small extremist groups motivated by a range of ideological or personal grievances.

"The most significant terrorism threat facing the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks (in New York City)stems from lone offenders and small groups of individuals seeking to commit acts of violence," the bulletin, reviewed by CNN, says. These actors, it reads, may be driven by racial, ethnic, political, religious, or personal grievances.

Authorities have not identified any specific, credible threats against the fireworks show or other related events. Still, they caution that large-scale gatherings with high attendance and media coverage are "attractive targets" for both domestic and foreign extremists aiming to cause mass casualties or gain attention for their causes.

Recent high-profile attacks, including the 2025 New Year's Day vehicle-ramming in New Orleans, have further heightened vigilance. The bulletin warns of the risk of copycat violence and ongoing calls from foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs) for strikes on Western targets.

Ongoing global tensions such as Israel's war on Gaza, which has already led to protests in the US, remain a particular concern. "Most attackers motivated at least in part by the Israel-HAMAS conflict have selected targets with a symbolic link to Israel," the bulletin says.

The bulletin cites last month's deadly firebombing in Boulder, Colorado, as the latest domestic terror attack tied to the conflict. That incident followed the May 21 killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC.

Last month, the DHS issued a terrorist threat alert following President Donald Trump's military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The advisory warned that Iranian-linked hackers could retaliate with cyberattacks on US networks and infrastructure.

Ahead of the 4th of July celebrations, authorities are also watching the skies. The report flags the potential misuse of drones to disrupt or target large gatherings. "Although we have no credible, specific reporting regarding illicit plans to use UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) to target the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks," it says, "unauthorised UAS operations have the potential to increase public safety risks."