Homeland Security Warns Of "Heightened Threat" In US After Strikes On Iran

Authorities have warned Americans of a "heightened threat environment in the United States" in the wake of President Donald Trump's military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security warned that if Iranian leaders released a religious decree "calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland," then small-scale cyberattacks by "hacktivists" were likely to occur, followed by larger attacks.

"Low-level cyber-attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks," the bulletin read.

The agency added that Iran had a "long-standing commitment to target US Government officials" after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in 2020, and the attacks on Iran would probably strengthen that commitment.

Officials also warned that they might lead to more anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

According to the warning, US law enforcement "has disrupted multiple potentially lethal Iranian-backed plots in the United States since 2020."

Although no threats are known, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem told CBS News that it was their "duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict."

According to Ms Noem, ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran raise the risk of "increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes."

The Department of Homeland Security's official warning bulletin is a comprehensive threat assessment intended to inform the public directly about threats and "resources for how to stay safe during the heightened threat environment."

It came after the US targeted three nuclear sites in Iran. According to Air Force General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, "Operation Midnight Hammer" involved around 125 bombers, submarines, and surface combat ships.

Targeting Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, the US mission employed B-2 bombers and utilised bunker-buster bombs for the very first time in such a military operation.

The Iranian government has condemned the United States' direct engagement in the Iran-Israel conflict and vowed retaliation.

The Homeland Security alert will remain in effect for 90 days through September 22, per USA Today.