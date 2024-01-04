Who Was Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Whose Grave Was Struck By Twin Blasts

Soleimani was killed in 2020 in a US air strike.

On Wednesday, twin bomb blasts killed at least 95 people in southern Iran, many of whom were part of a crowd commemorating former Revolutionary Guards chief Qasem Soleimani four years after he died in a US strike.

Blaming Israel and the United States for the attacks, the Iranian government has heightened tensions in a region already fraught with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

But who was Qasem Soleimani?

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, once hailed Soleimani as a "living martyr of the revolution." Yet, in the eyes of the US, he was a ruthless killer. As the head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, deemed a foreign terrorist organisation by the US, Soleimani played a big role in shaping Iran's influence in the Middle East.

Early Life And Ascent to Power

Born into a humble family in southeastern Iran's Kerman Province, Soleimani's journey began as a 13-year-old working to support his family. His involvement in the Iranian revolution of 1979 marked the commencement of a military career that would see him rise to positions of unbridled power in the country.

Initially operating in the shadows, Soleimani strengthened Iran's ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, supported Syria's al-Assad, and cultivated relationships with Shia militia groups in Iraq - all of which would help Iran establish its 'Axis of Resistance' and proxy network across the Middle East.

Military Career And Regional Influence

Soleimani's military prowess became evident during the Iran-Iraq war, where he led missions across the border, earning him national hero status. As head of the Quds Force from 1998, he significantly expanded its capabilities, extending Iran's influence in intelligence, finance, and politics beyond its borders. The US accused him of orchestrating operations that resulted in the deaths of American and coalition service members.

Covert Operations And Alleged Terrorism

The Quds Force, under Soleimani's command, played a crucial role in supporting President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and combating ISIS in Iraq. However, it faced allegations of involvement in a 2011 plot to assassinate Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, a claim Iran denies.

The Trump administration labeled the Quds Force as a terrorist organisation for supporting US-designated terrorist groups across the Middle East.

Surviving Assassination Attempts

Throughout his career, Soleimani survived multiple assassination attempts by Western, Israeli, and Arab agencies. Rumors circulated about his death on several occasions, including an aircraft crash in 2006 and a 2012 bombing in Damascus. His ability to navigate such threats only added to his mystique.

Death

Soleimani was killed in 2020 in a US air strike on Baghdad's international airport. The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.