"Bullseye": Trump Claims "Monumental Damage" To Iran Nuclear Sites

US President Donald Trump claims that "monumental damage" was inflicted upon nuclear sites in Iran in an overnight strike on Sunday. "Obliteration is an accurate term!" he said, referring to the satellite images showing damaged nuclear sites in Iran.

"Monumental Damage was done to all nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term! The white structure shown is deeply embedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame," President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He didn't share the picture he was referencing.

"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.

President Trump also shared a video of an American warplane and added that the damage to the nuclear sites in Iran is said to be "monumental". Lauding its military, the President wrote, "The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!"

Trump's post comes after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer and attacked Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan - the three key nuclear sites in Tehran - joining Israel in a war against Iran.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said there has been no increase in off-site radiation levels after the latest attacks. The UN nuclear watchdog called to "work for peace" and offered to mediate.

While Trump is claiming massive damage to nuclear sites, Satellite images of Fordow, taken and distributed by Maxar Technologies, raise questions.

The experts, news agency Reuters spoke to, looked at satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies and noted "unusual activity" at Fordow on Thursday and Friday, before the US attack. A long line of vehicles, waiting outside the facility entrance, is seen, indicating movement of the stockpile of near weapons-grade highly enriched uranium out of Fordow before the strike.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that most of the near weapons-grade 60% highly enriched uranium had been moved to an undisclosed location before the US strike.

