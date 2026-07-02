<i>Homebound</i> Cinematographer Pratik Shah Apologises Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'Truly Sorry And Ashamed'

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, known for his work on projects such as Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee, and CTRL, was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by several women last year. Following the allegations, his name was reportedly removed from many projects. The cinematographer has issued an apology, saying he is "remorseful" for his actions.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pratik said in a statement, "I want to address the online allegations made against me last year. I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused, both in my professional interactions and in my past personal relationships. Looking back, I recognize that I allowed the increasing attention and growth of my career to cloud my judgment, leading to actions that were self-centred and wrong. I operated out of insecurity and a misguided yearning for validation, and I regret that I did not stop to consider the power I wielded as a person of privilege and influence."

He added, "However, I soon realized that arguing details did not change the reality of my mistakes. The breakdown of my reputation and relationships was the direct result of my own poor choices, and I take full responsibility for the shame and pain I brought upon my family, friends, and collaborators."

He said he has been in therapy for more than a year to address the root causes of his behaviour.

He added, "I have also achieved over a year of continuous sobriety, which remains an active part of my ongoing rehabilitation. I know none of this excuses the past. For that, I am truly sorry and ashamed. But I am committed to learning from my failures and earning back trust through my actions."

Background

Cinematographer Pratik Shah was accused of inappropriate and emotionally abusive behaviour by filmmaker Abhinav Singh, based on testimonies from more than 20 women. The allegations include soliciting nudes and sending unsolicited explicit messages. Following the charges, he was dropped from the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic. He had shot YRF's upcoming web series Akka, but the production house reportedly decided to remove his name from the final credits.